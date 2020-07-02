June saw the Maharashtra Government give the nod for television and film shoots to resume, with certain guidelines in place. Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilm shows, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 4 were the first shows too begin shooting for their shows and the first day on sets for the actors was a different experience altogether. And Naagin 4 lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria recently shared his first-day shoot experience on the sets where apart from actors, everyone else was in masks and PPE sets. Naagin 4 Finale Promo: Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai's Show To Begin The End With A Big Twist (Watch Video).

Says the actor, who plays the handsome Dev in the show, "It’s a different experience altogether shooting with all sorts of precautions. But I am happy that I am facing the camera after a long break. To be honest, before reaching the set there were mixed feelings like will it be safe, is it the right decision to start shoot etc. But once I reached the set I saw everything was organised and all necessary precautions were taken and after that, I was relaxed." Vijayendra Kumeria Asked To Send 'Bare Body' Shots For Ranbir Kapoor and Yami Gautam's Web-Series, Actor Busts Fake Casting Call (View Screenshots).

The actor was also elated to meet his cast members. Well, for the last few days as Naagin 4 is all set to go off air and make way for Naagin 5. It can be recalled that Ekta Kapoor, in a video had announced that Naagin 4 will get a fantastic finale to appease the show's fans but will not get an extension. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

Question Vijayendra on meeting his co-stars after 3 months and the 'touch-me-not' welcome, pat comes the reply, "Meeting the cast and crew after so long was such a nice feeling. No hugs, no handshakes just namaste to everyone was kind of different and funny as well. Once the shoot began I felt the same energy and passion which we had pre-COVID."

The cast is currently shooting for the show's finale epsidoes. "Though we have resumed shoot to conclude the season, I believe that the last shot of the show will be shot with the same intensity as the first scene was shot. We have a few days left to shoot with this lovely team and I am sure we will have a lot of fun. Of course taking all the necessary safety precautions while doing it," concludes Vijayendra.

