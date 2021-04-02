Composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday tweeted that he has taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer-composer says he barely feels any after-effect apart from a sore shoulder. "Got my first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. Super arrangements at Leelavati Hospital, Bandra West. Barely any 'after-effects' today, just a slightly sore shoulder from the needle. Science WILL beat this damned virus! #GoGetVaccinated #OneForAllAllForOne #ForIndia," Dadlani wrote on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘All Family Done Except Abhishek’.

His tweet comes a day after composer Salim Merchant shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen getting the vaccine on his left arm. Meanwhile, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan blogged earlier on Friday to inform that he along with other family members has taken the vaccine, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy shooting. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Check Out Vishal Dadlani's Tweet Below:

Got my first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. Super arrangements at Leelavati Hospital, Bandra West. Barely any 'after-effects' today, just a slightly sore shoulder from the needle. Science WILL beat this damned virus! #GoGetVaccinated#OneForAllAllForOne#ForIndia — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 2, 2021

Big B called his vaccination procedure "historic" and said that he will write a "rather detailed exclusive blog" post about the same. Actress Malaika Arora also shared an Instagram post on Friday informing that she has taken the first dose of the vaccine.

