Amitabh Bachchan on Friday blogged to inform that he has been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. "All family done except Abhishek", he wrote, hinting that the family, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, has taken the shot for protection against coronavirus. Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna To Star Together for the First Time; Shoot Begins (View Post).

"DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," Big B wrote in his blog post. Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback 'Application' Photo That Solved Why He Faced Rejection.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3861 - Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon .. All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Calling the vaccination procedure "historic", he added: "oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic !!" The 78-year-old actor had also tweeted about being vaccinated on Thursday night, a couple of minutes before midnight. "Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..All well," Big B tweeted.

