Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's latest song is out! Titled as 'Veham', this one features Sakshi Malik as the female lead. The song will make you smile as well as emotional at the same time. Sung by none other than Armaan Malik, 'Veham' is for all the lovers out there who have experienced one-sided love. However, we clearly did not like the end of the track. Talking about the leads, they've done quite a good job, but it is Asim who steals the show. The man looks awesome. Veham: Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik Are Totally Soaked in Love in the First Poster of Their Music Video!

The song starts with Asim sketching Sakshi's picture on a huge canvas. To which, the latter reacts by saying that she is not her girlfriend. However, she then tells Asim that he can be her boyfriend for sometime as she wants to make her guy jealous who has fought with her. From here on, Asim and Sakshi play the fake bf-gf, but at the end, Sakshi goes back to her man. However, that is not the end. Teri Gali Song Poster: Asim Riaz Gazes At Barbie Maan Flashing His Amazing Smile in the Upcoming Track's Still (View Pic).

Check Out 'Veham' Song Below:

We bet many men can relate to this song as it sees the girl remaining oblivious to guy's feelings. 'Veham' is a well-scripted song, with music by Manan Bhardwaj whereas Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics. All in all, a decent melody to listen to. What's your take on Asim Riaz's latest song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).