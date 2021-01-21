New Delhi, January 21: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the list of open round seat allocation for INICET 2021 on Wednesday. The list was released the institute's website. Candidates was check out the list at aiimsexams.org. The list provides seat allotment result for aspirants who have qualified for MD, MS and M.Ch courses at AIIMS. NEET PG 2021 Exam Schedule and Date: Computer Based Exam Will be Conducted on April 18.

As the official notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences all those candidates who have qualified for the courses have been allocated a Seat (Institute and Subject/Specialty) in the Open Round of Online Seat. UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 Result Declared by Union Public Service Commission; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Follow this Step-by-Step Guide to Check the Seat Allotment Result for INICET 2021:

Visit official website of the institute at aiimsexam.org

On the website, go to Important Announcements Section.

Here click on link for open round of online seat allocation for INICET.

A PDF file will open on the page with details of selected candidates.

Locate your roll number to check the seat allotment.

Candidates are required to report to allotted Institute by Monday, the January 25, 2021 up to 5 pm, the institute's official release said. In case of any discrepancies candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately.

