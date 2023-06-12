Mumbai, June 12: The Andhra Pradesh Board is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2023 results soon. As per various reports in the media, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the AP EAMCET 2023 exam results on Wednesday, June 14 at around 10:30 am.

Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can visit the official website of the AP Board at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check and download their exam results. The AP EAMCET 2023 exam results are likely to be declared by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister for Education in Vijaywada. TBJEE 2023 Result Out at tbjee.nic.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in; Tripura Board Declares Joint Entrance Examination Results, Know How To Check.

Steps to Download AP EAMCET 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of APSCHE AT cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "AP EAMCET 2023 Result" link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your AP EAMCET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the AP EAMCET 2023 examination was conducted from May 15 to 19 for applicants belonging to the Engineering stream. On the other hand, the entrance examination for Agriculture and Medical stream was held from May 22 to 23. The AP EAPCET examination was conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of APSCHE. UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check Civil Services Results and List of Qualified Candidates.

The AP EAMCET is a state-level examination of Andhra Pradesh conducted to secure admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses into various colleges and institutions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

