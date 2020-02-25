CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Central Board to Decide on Shifting Exam Centres from Violence-Hit Area

File image of Delhi High Court | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Examination (CBSE) to take decision on changing the examination centre situated in violence-hit area Chandu Nagar in the national capital.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar was hearing a petition seeking a direction to change the examination centre for students undertaking class 10 and 12 CBSE examination. The matter is listed for tomorrow. Delhi Violence: Holiday Declared in Schools For Tomorrow in North East District, CBSE Board Exams To Go As Per Time Table.

The petition, filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and kin of students, stated that it is "absolutely impossible to even think of approaching the examination centre, much less reaching there in time to take their exams."

"The situation is so grim and precarious that the students had to rush outside the school from the back gate and a girl child reported her horrible experience of having been stalked and chased by an armed mob," the plea stated.

Several parts of northeast Delhi have been wracked by violence over the past three days. Supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been clashing since Saturday night. Several people have died so far in the violence.

Justice Shakdar said that prima facie exams cannot be held in the area as per the inputs given by the Station House Officer (SHO) and that CBSE should keep this factor in mind while taking decision in the matter.

The board told the court that it will take a decision in a couple of hours. Besides this, the school said that the CBSE kept the examination centre 16 kilometres from the school, which is against the rules. Delhi Violence: Man Seen in Video Aiming Gun at Cop, Opening Fire During Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash in Jaffrabad.

"As per the general conditions of examinations issued by the CBSE, the centre has to be located within 10 KMs and is generally, by and large, allotted within 5-6 KMs to every school," the plea submitted.