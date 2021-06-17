New Delhi, June 17: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE cancelled the final examination for students of class 12 and announced that the results will be based on internal assessment. Students have been waiting to know how the CBSE class 12 results will be decided. Today, the CBSE submitted before the Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for class 12 students. Amul Topical Says ‘No Board, Only Breakfast’ after Centre Cancels CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

For the CBSE class 12 results, 40 percent of the marks will be based on students' performance in class 12 pre-board exams. The performance of students in class 10 (30% weightage) and class 11 (30% weightage) will also be factored in while preparing the final results for class 12, the board told the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

According to the CBSE, with regard to performance in class 10 and XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For class 12 performance, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account.

What If You Are Not Satisfied With Your Final Class 12 Results?

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the CBSE, informed the Supreme Court that those who will not be satisfied with their results can appear for physical examination to be held when the COVID-19 situation improves. "Students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as COVID-19 situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think," he said.

Will Anyone Be Declared "Failed"?

According to AG Venugopal, if a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category.

CBSE Class 12 Result Date:

While the CBSE did not reveal the exact date for the release of class 12 exam results, the Attorney General said the results will be declared by July 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).