New Delhi, July 14: The Delhi University administration on Tuesday agreed in Delhi High Court to advance its final semester/term/year exams in open book examination mode to August 10. It also stated that the varsity will conclude the open book exam for examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses till August 31.

Among other details, the Delhi University stated that those students who are unable to appear in the online examinations, scheduled to begin on August 10, can sit for another round of examination, starting from September. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi University administration told the Court that OBE for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted from August 17 to September 8. 'Cancel Final Year Exams of Delhi University and Other Central Universities': Arvind Kejriwal in Letter to PM Narendra Modi.

The court had granted the varsity some time to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations as per the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Also, the court had directed the central university to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

It is to be known the Delhi Government on July 11, cancelled all upcoming semester and final exams of state universities. Union Territory-led Aam Aadmi Party government had said that conducting examinations for a semester for which classes were not held is difficult.

