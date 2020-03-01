Delhi Violence: CBSE to Hold 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020 for Affected Students Later, Says Decision Taken After Consulting Delhi Police

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday informed that it will hold the examinations for students at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to March 7. The CBSE said that they took the decision after consulting with the Delhi Police.

Releasing the statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, CBSE said, "At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March." CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020 to Be Held in North East Delhi as Scheduled From March 2.

Adding more, the CBSE said that they have asked school principals to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to March 7, 2020. It said, "School Principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to 7th March 2020."

Here's the ANI tweet:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE): School Principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to 7th March 2020. https://t.co/3IYPXH0S60 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

Apart from this, the premier examination conducting body had earlier informed that despite North East Delhi being tense in wake of the fatal communal clashes in the district, it would not to further postpone the examinations for Class 10th and 12th students. The Board exams will be held as per the schedule from March 2 onwards, said a communication note release by CBSE's public relation officer Rama Sharma.