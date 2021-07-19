Panaji, July 19: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHE) formally declared class 12 results on Monday at 5 pm. Class 12 scores have already been released on the official website- gbshse.gov.in – on Sunday, i.e. July 18. Students can check scores by logging in with their credentials, including date of birth and roll number. At total of 18,085 students reportedly cleared the exam out of 18,195. Meanwhile, the result of the remaining 35 students have been kept on hold as they yet to produce eligibility documents, reported Hindustan Times. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The exams were scheduled to be held between April 24 and May 18, 2021. However, they were cancelled by the Goa government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results can also be checked on gbshse.info, results.gov.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Scores are also available on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. Kerala SSLC Result 2021: DHSE Class 10 Results Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.nic.in; Know How to Check Grades.

Here Are Steps To Check Results:

Candidates are required to visit official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the link to check the TN class 12 result on the home page.

Students should enter their login details - roll number and date of birth details.

Click on Submit.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take a printout of the scorecards for future use. Students can also check their results through SMS. They need to type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send this message to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750. Another way of getting the result through SMS is by typing GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242. Last year, the passing percentage in Goa Class 12 exams was 89.27 percent. Notably, Goa board class 10 results had already been declared.

