GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org

Gujarat, June 8: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Monday informed that the Gujarat Board 10th (SSC) result will be declared on June 9 at 8 am. Those who have appeared for the exam can check the results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by putting their roll number. The exams were held between March 5 to March 17 this year. This year, the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The date of the scorecard or mark sheet distribution of GSEB SSC students will be announced later on the board’s official website. GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scores Online at gseb.org.

Here's how to check GSEB SSC Result 2020:

Login to the GSEB official website-gseb.org In the next step, enter the 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space Click on the 'Go' button The result page will open. You can download or take a printout of the result if you wish.

The GSEB, in a notification released on Monday, said: “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on 9 June at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecard will be announced later on the website.”