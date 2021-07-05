HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: The HPBOSE Class 10 exam results will be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Monday. Students who appeared in the Class 10 examination of HP Board Matric result 2021 can check their scores online on the official website of the board hpbose.org. As per details on the official website of HPBOSE, the results will be declared today at 11:30 am in a press conference.

Once the results are announced, students can check the HPBOSE 10th scores online in a hassle-free manner at the official site. All you need to do is know your registration details to check the HPBOSE Matric results. The Class 10 students have already been promoted to Class 11 on the basis of the assessment criteria developed by the HP Board. HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check Results Online

Students can follow the steps given below to check their results online

Visit the official website for HPBOSE i.e. hpbose.org .

. On the website, click on the ‘Student Corner’ tab and then click on the ‘Results’ tab

After clicking on the Results tab, enter the required details.

Look for the link that reads ‘10 th (Regular/ Compartment /Additional /Improvement) Examination, 2021’

(Regular/ Compartment /Additional /Improvement) Examination, 2021’ A login page will open on your computer screen where you have to enter the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 roll number

Now Click on the ‘Search button and submit and view your result.

Your HP Board 10th result 2021 will be displayed on screen. You can download the result for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check HP Board 10th result online. The HPBOSE Class 10 Matric regular and SOS exams that were scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 28, were affected by the lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

