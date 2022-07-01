Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on July 1, 2022 and will end on July 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6035 posts in the organization.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in September 2022 and Main examination will be conducted in October 2022. Read official notification here. Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1050 MT Posts At coalindia.in Till July 22; Check Details Here

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS’s official website at ibps.in

Search and click on the link that reads “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)” on the homepage

As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and log in

Then, proceed with the application form

Pay the necessary fee and submit the form

Keep a printout of the clerk recruitment 2022 for future use or reference

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or board with at least 60 per cent marks.

The minimum age limit required for the post of Clerk is 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. The age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to reserved categories. IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 226 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At idbibank.in; Registration Begins on June 25

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates and others is Rs 850 and for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD category is Rs 175.

The selection process will be carried out in two phases. The preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk will be carried out on August 28, September 3, and 4, 2022. Candidates who qualify prelims will be called for the IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).