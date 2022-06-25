Coal India Limited has invited application for recruitment of 1050 Management Trainee on the basis of GATE 2022 score. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website coalindia.in till July 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1050 vacancies in various disciplines — Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication, and System and EDP.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021 for General (UR) and EWS category candidates. Category-wise upper age relaxation applicable. Details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks is the minimum qualification requirement for Mining, Civil, and Electronics & Telecommunication discipline, whereas, for the System and EDP discipline, the minimum qualification is BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1000. SC/ ST/ PwD candidates/ Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website coalindia.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score under Career with CIL Click on “ONLINE LOGIN PORTAL for filling Application Form” Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

