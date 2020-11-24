New Delhi, November 24: In the wake of Cyclone Nivar, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday postponed the Intermediate and IPC Examination in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC Examination will be held on December 9, 2020. Meanwhile, the Final (Old and New) examination will be conducted on December 11 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The ICAI made an announcement regarding the change in exam date in the two regions of the country on its official twitter handle. The ICAI, tweeted, “Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone.” However, the exam will be conducted as per schedule in other states of the country. CA Exams 2020 Begin From Today: Important ICAI Instructions & Guidelines Students Should Follow During the Examination.

Tweet by ICAI:

Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone. For detailshttps://t.co/grHVk89aCe pic.twitter.com/GPDZRnGn2y — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 24, 2020

Notably, ICAI CA 2020 exams have begun from November 21. The CA exams are being conducted in 207 cities across the country and five cities abroad. As per the COVID-19 protocols, The CA candidates will have to wear masks, face shields, hand gloves, personal, transparent water bottles, personal small hand sanitiser and exam related documents. All the staff members shall carry no-risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed on their mobile. Cyclone Nivar: Nuclear Power Complex in Kalpakkam Geared to Meet Nivar.

Notably, Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify further into severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Wednesday. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast on Tuesday. On Wednesday, squally weather with wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

