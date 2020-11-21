Even after a lot of protests online from the candidates across the nation, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is slated to conduct the CA exams 2020, starts from today, November 21. Social media is filled with students motivating each other to stay positive and safely appear in the examinations. The ICAI CA exams 2020 will be held in a single shift, starting from 2:00 pm. Ahead of the examinations, a lot of changes and measures were introduced by ICAI for smooth conducting of the CA exams. In this article, check out all the important instructions, guidelines and changes introduced by ICAI to conduct CA November Exams 2020.

ICAI released the admit cards for CA exams at the beginning of November, 2020, along with COVID-19 guidelines. But many students complained that they had got centres at COVID-19 facilities, bakery, pre-schools and more. They raised their displeasure in terms of centre allotment on Twitter. In addition, candidates are also worried about their own health, because of a few of them getting centres in containment zones, no isolated rooms for symptomatic candidates, and a few others that students claim violate the MHA guidelines. As the CA exam day has finally arrived, let us check out the important instructions you should know to appear in the ICAI November 2020 exams.

After students’ campaign on social media, ICAI has made changes in 30 of its exam centres for the November 2020 exam. The changes include shifting centres to new venues and correction in the names.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government has announced a curfew in the state on November 21 and November 22, 2020. In this case, the candidates of CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final, can use their CA Admit Card as e-passes or movement passes to travel from their homes to the examination centres.

The CA aspirants must carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit cards. Candidates are required to give their consent to follow guidelines by government authorities and fill in ICAI self-declaration form, as part of the admit card. In addition, they need to undertake that they are appearing in the exams with full consent and permission of their parents or guardian.

The Institute has changed the venue of five exam centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Tirunelveli, and Chennai.

Candidates must take note that if they are suffering from COVID-19, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

Those who are suffering from COVID-19, or have other significant reasons to not appear in the November 2020 exams, can appear in January 2021 attempt, which will be held from January 21 and the detailed schedule is expected to be out soon.

Students, having any impact of COVID-19, can opt-out anytime till the last day of the exam and appear in either January or May, 2021 attempt.

ICAI CA exams 2020 will be held from November 21 to December 14. The institute will conduct the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams across 1085 centres in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).