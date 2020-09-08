New Delhi, September 8:The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the CMA intermediate and CMA final exams 2020. The ICMAI will conduct the intermediate and final exams between December 10 and December 17. The will be conducted in two shifts. The exams for intermediate will be held between 10 am and 1 pm, while the final exams will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. BMTC Offers Free Rides to Students Taking Exams.

The ICMAI also mentioned about exams syllabus along with the schedule of exams. According to the ICMAI, application Forms for Intermediate and Final Examination has to be filled up through online only and fees will be accepted through online mode only. The institute said that it would not accept offline forms and demand drafts. JEE 2020 Exams Update: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 45% Students Absent on Day 1 of Examinations in Gujarat.

Date Sheet of CMA Intermediate and Final Years Exams:

CMA intermediate and final year exams date sheet (Photo Credits: ICMAI/screenshot)

Students are required to log in on the official website – icmai.in and apply online through payment gateway by using Credit/Debit card or Net banking. According to the institution, examination form already submitted by the students for the Intermediate and Final Examinations, June, 2020 session will remain same for the Intermediate and Final Examinations to be held in December, 2020. Students who have already applied are not required to apply again.

The last date for receipt of Examination Application Forms is October 10, 2020. The ICMAI said that A candidate who is fulfilling all conditions specified for appearing in the examination would only be allowed to appear for the examination. The institution will announce a probable date of publication of the result in due course of time.

