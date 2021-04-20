New Delhi, April 20: In light of the "worsening" coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country, the ICSE class 10 exams, which were to be held from May 4, have been cancelled, a notification released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) late on Monday said. As for the ISC (Class 12) exams, it will be held offline at a later date, the CISCE said. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Class 12 Examinations Postponed; Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Results To Be Made on Basis of Objective Criterion; Check Details.

"The ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination: Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The options given in the earlier circular dated 16th April 2021 now stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE, said in the circular. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Syllabus Further Reduced? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth.

"The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class X) students and the date of the result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later," Gerry Arathoon further said. The CISCE advised all schools (having the ISC section), affiliated to the board, to the admission process for Class XI. It also said the status of the ISC (Class 12) 2021 examination remains the same, as per the circular dated April 16.

ICSE Class 10 Board Examinations Cancelled:

ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date. pic.twitter.com/59yD583ShL — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The CISCE had on April 16 deferred ICSE class 10 and and ISC class 12 exams and said the final decision on new dates of examination would be taken by the first week of June 2021. Many boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, have cancelled class 10 examinations and postponed class 12 exams.

