New Delhi, August 1: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Saturday extended the registration date for its ICSE ISC Improvement Examination 2021. Students who are not satisfied with their ICSE ISC results 2021 based on alternate marking scheme can now register for the improvement examination till August 4 instead of August 1. The exam is scheduled to commence on August 16, 2021. CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students can register for the improvement examination at the official website of the board - cisce.org. The board is also conducting compartment examinations. Students who have not been awarded a pass certificate have cleared English, and three other subjects in class 10 can appear for the exam. Similarly, students of class 12 who did not get a pass certificate but passed in English and two other exams cam appear for the compartment examination.

Candidates can request fro the transfer of the centres for improvement and compartment exams through the CAREERS portal. The CISCE, in a statement, said, “The requests for Transfer of Centres for the above-mentioned Examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS Portal. The module for submitting the requests for the Transfer of Centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said Examinations.” Candidates can submit requests for the change of centres only after registering for the exams.

The CISCE declared the ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 on July 24 at its official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org. A total of 99.98 percent of students were declared pass for ICSE. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for ISC was 99.76 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).