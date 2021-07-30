New Delhi, July 30: The CBSE Class XII Exam Result 2021 has been declared today at 2 PM. The pass percentage stands at 99.37% this year, with Delhi region recording its best-ever performance where 99.84% of total students have cleared the CBSE exams. As per the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Class 12 students can check their results at two websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The results have been declared after calculation of marks as per the new policy announced by the board last month with cancellation of exams due to COVID-19 second wave gripping the country.

As CBSE 12th exam was earlier canceled due to the COVID-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams. As per the 30:30:40 tabulation policy, the Results of Class 12th board examinations were prepared by adding 30 percent marks of best three subjects of Class 10th, 30 percent marks of Class 11th, and 40 percent marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class 12th. CBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2021: CBSE Releases Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class 12th Board Examination.

The students of over 13,000 schools will receive their CBSE class 12th result today. Students can also check their scores via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker. To check and download their result through DigiLocker, candidates are first required to download the DigiLocker app on their mobile phones or can registers on the official website of DigiLocker. The students who are not satisfied with their scores will be allowed to sit for written examinations conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations.

