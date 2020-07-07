It is time for the educational boards to announce their annual board exam results. One after another, the state and central boards would declare their class 10 and class 12 results. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will likely be declaring its matric board exam result 2020 next, reportedly tomorrow, July 8, 2020. According to media reports, the JAC 10th board exam result 2020 date and time is likely confirmed as the scores would be made available tomorrow, at 1:00 pm. Those who appeared in the Jharkhand matric board exam 2020 will be able to check their scores online at the official websites; jacresults.com, jac.nic.in. In addition, the JAC 10th result 2020 will also be available at a third-party site, examresults.net. CBSE Cuts Syllabus by 30% For Students in Class 9-12 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Some media reports were speculating that the board would declare its matric result today, June 7. To end the speculation, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh was quoted in HT report as saying, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students could check the results by visiting the council’s official website.” Usually, JAC announces the results for both the classes in the month of May, but this year the pandemic has delayed result announcement for all the educational boards. RBSE 12th Result 2020 Date And Time: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 12 Exam Results Tomorrow at 4 pm.

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites; jac.nic.in or jacresults.com .

or . On the site, find and click on the link for Jharkhand 10th board exam result.

Enter your exam roll number and other important details and submit.

Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The chairman also reported that the evaluation process for class 12 board exam 2020 is yet to be completed. Hence, the class 12 board exam result 2020 will be delayed and announced on a later date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).