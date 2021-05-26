New Delhi, May 26: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The examinations have been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, but now stand postponed. The applicants can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in and check the official notice of JEE Advanced examinations.

In an official notification, IIT Kharagpur said that the exams have been postponed considering the raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” the circular read.

Candidates who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will have to appear for two papers- Paper I and Paper-II. Reports inform that Paper I was scheduled to be held in the morning shift--9 am to 12 noon, Paper-II was scheduled in the afternoon shift-- 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

IIT Kharagpur had earlier released the subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021 are also available on the official website. The JEE Advanced exam is held jointly by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee every year.

