New Delhi, March 24: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main final answer key for March 2021 session has been released online on Wednesday. The students who had appeared for the exam can check the March session answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The students can also download the answer key from the same website. To download the (JEE) Main final answer key for the March session, students can click here and check their answers. The JEE Main March result can be expected anytime soon looking at the trends during the February result.

Once the result is announced, students will be able to view and download it from the official websites using their login credentials. The final answer key will be used to calculate candidates’ scores and to compile JEE Main 2021 March results.

JEE Main 2021 Result (March): Here's How to Check Results Online

Once the results are announced, the students will have to visit the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to check the scores.

to check the scores. On the website, click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

The students can login with your credentials to view the result

Click on submit and download the JEE Main result for future reference.

Here's How to download JEE Main 2021 March Final Answer Key

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Click on the final answer key to see the scores online

You can now download the PDF file and calculate your score

As many 6,19,638 candidates had registered while for February the registration was at 6.52, 627, reports said. If a student is not happy with the score, he/she can appear again for JEE Main 2021 as the top marks in all attempts by a student will be calculated during the final rank list. The next exam will be held in April and the last attempt will be held in May.

