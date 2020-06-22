New Delhi, June 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday launched Hindi Tests feature on National Test Abhyas mobile app. Students can give JEE, NEET mock tests in Hindi. Earlier, students had to practice in the English language. The National Test Abhyas mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Meanwhile, students already having the app have to update it for using the new feature of Hindi questions.

According to reports, over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded the app so far. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that competitive exam students preferring Hindi can now practice on their mobile devices with Hindi mock tests released on the National Test Abhyas smartphone app. The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered smartphone was launched last month by NTA.

Tweet by HRD Minister:

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं। छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

The app will help engineering and medical aspirants to prepare safely from their homes, for entrance exams, including JEE Main, NEET. So far, more than 16.5 lakhs tests have been given by students on this app. Once the app is downloaded, students will need to sign up with their details, and then, they can choose Hindi as their language preference. After which they can start giving mock tests for their selected examination in the Hindi language.

The NTA will release one new test in Hindi on the app, which students can download to attempt. According to the HRD Ministry, students can also attempt these tests offline, while their device is on airplane mode, and will need to go online once again, in order to submit the test and view their result. The ministry is also planning to add other exams apart from JEE and NEET. Students can also analyse their performance in the mock tests on the APP.

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry is likely to take a decision on Monday regarding the remaining board exams and the upcoming entrance tests. The announcement from the ministry will come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled on June 23 on the plea filed by parents of some students in which they sought response from the board on the matter.

