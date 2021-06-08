Bengaluru, June 8: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for several vocational courses in Karnataka, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021. The registration for the KCET 2021 will begin on June 15. During a press conference, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the exams will be held on August 28 and 29 and each subject will have 60 marks. "The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan said that the registration for KCET will commence on June 15. “We have decided to conduct the CET exam on August 28th and 29th. Registration will be open from June 15,” Dr Ashwathnarayan said adding that the relaxations will be provided to the students in the absence of board exams.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 had earlier been deferred given the current COVID-19 situation. The exams will now be held in August 2021 at 500 centers across the state. According to a report by NDTV, Karnataka had last week announced the cancellation of the second-year Pre-University (Class 12) exams but said that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exams in the state will be held in July only for two papers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).