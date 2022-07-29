Mumbai, July 29: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 exams results tomorrow, July 30. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Once declared, candidates can visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in to check their results. Alternatively, one can also check the results on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. This year, over 2.2 lakh students appeared for the state-level entrance exam. NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release NEET UG Exam Provisional Answer Keys Soon on neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

A few days ago, the KEA released provisional answer keys and allowed students to raise objections. The KCET examination was conducted on June 16 and June 17 across the state.

It must be noted that KCET or UGCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses at the undergraduate level.

KCET result 2022: Steps to check KCET results 2022

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the KCET or UGCET 2022 exam result link

Enter your details and submit

Your KCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take print out for future reference

Besides KCET results, the examination's authority will announce the names of Pharmacy and Engineering toppers, cut-off scores, etc.

