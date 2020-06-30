The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has finally declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 today, June 30 at 2:00 pm. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 can be checked online at KITE portal, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The pass percentage this year reportedly stood at 98.82%, highest in five years. Candidates who had appeared in the board exams, can check their result at the official websites; keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Along with the result, the board has also released the Kerala SSLC board exam 2020 merit list which includes the toppers names, passing percentage and overall statistics. Find out the list of toppers, Kerala SSLC pass percentage and overall statistics as the board exam result 2020 have finally been declared.

Kerala SSLC Board Exam Result 2020: Overall Statistics

Total number of students - 4,22,450

Total passing percentage - 98.82%

Total number of A graders - 41,906

Mallapurram with highest number of A graders - 2,736

Top districts:

Kuttanad (100%)

Pathanamthitta (99.71%)

Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2020

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 can be checked on the official websites; keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. In addition, the scores can also be checked and downloaded by visiting prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Class 10 board exam result 2020 has also been made available at third-party site examresults.net.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in or keralaresults.nic.in .

. Search for the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2020.’ Click on the link.

You will be guided to a new page. Mention your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Submit the necessary details.

Your Kerala SSLC Board Exam Result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The class 10 Kerala board exam 2020 was scheduled to conduct from March 10 to March 26. But because of COVID-19 lockdown, the board exams were postponed and later the pending papers were conducted at the end of May, following stringent social distancing measures.

