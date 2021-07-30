Mumbai, July 30: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the HSC Results 2021 tomorrow, i.e. July 30. However, official announcement in this regard is still awaited. Once declared, students can check the Maharashtra HSC result on the official website of the board - mahahsscboard.in. The HSC scores can also be checked at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of the MSBSHSE on Thursday, had said that the results would not be declared on Friday. Last month, the Supreme Court had directed all the state boards to declare class 12 board results by July end. The Maharashtra education board had cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result will be computed using an alternative mode of assessment. The Maharashtra HSC Result will be calculated marks obtained on the basis of performance in class 12 and marks obtained in class 10 and 11. Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 Results Declared by MSBSHSE, Highest Ever Passing Percentage of 99.95% Recorded.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to check the Maharashtra HSC Results 2021.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on "Submit".

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for the future use.

According to a report published in CNN News 18, out of the total, 40 percent weightage will be given to class 12 internal exams, while 30 percent weightage to scores of the best of three subjects in class 10 and 30 percent to marks secured in class 11 exams. However, the marking scheme applies only to the theory portion of the exams.

Students who will not be satisfied with their marks based on an alternate assessment system will reportedly be given an opportunity to improve scores by appearing for physical examinations. The dates have not been decided. Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Declared Online at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in; Know How to Check Grades.

Earlier in the day, some reports claimed that some students in Mumbai were able to check their HSC results at around 1 pm on Friday. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. “Every year, the board has to deal with these elements… we don’t know who does this and why but it creates a lot of panic among students. There is no such thing, no results were declared,” reported The Indian express quoting Patil as saying. Students can also check their results on the third-party website – indiaresults.com.

