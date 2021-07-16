New Delhi, July 16: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the results of SSC or Class 10 for academic session 2020-21 on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Students can visit any of the official websites - result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in - to view and download the Maharashtra Board class 10 result 2021. JEE Main 2021 Update: Fourth Session Dates Postponed, to Be Held from August 26 to September 2, Says Dharmendra Pradhan.

Since the SSC examination were cancelled this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra board has evaluated the students on the basis of their performance in Class 9 examination and internal assessment in Class 10. In the evaluation criteria for MSBSHSE SSC result 2021, 50 per cent weightage have been given to Class 9 and other 50 per cent has been allocated to Class 10. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Board To Open Tabulation Portal for Moderation of Class 11 and 12 Marks From July 16–22, Results by July 31.

Here Is How To Check MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in or result.mh-ssc.ac.in

or Click on the link for SSC Result 2021

Enter valid seat number. All schools have been given the student wise seat numbers and had been instructed to share these with students.

If the seat number is not known, enter the details asked. Then click on Search.

Enter mother's name. If the mother's name was not mentioned on the exam form, enter XXX

Click on View Result

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future references.

The Maharashtra board has declared the SSC result for a total of 16,58,624 students. As per the official date, out of the total 16.58 lakh students, 9,09,931 are boys and 7,48,693 are girls. The Class 10 result of all nine division- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nasik, Latur and Konkan have been released. Students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).