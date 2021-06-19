Mumbai, June 19: The Maharashtra government has permitted teachers and non-teaching staff involved in preparing the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations to travel by local trains, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Travelling by local trains, especially in Mumbai, is restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Teachers and non-teaching staff involved in preparing the Maharashtra SSC results can now travel by local trains for official purpose. No Exams for Class 1-8 Students in Maharashtra as COVID-19 Cases Rise, to be Promoted Without Examination.

"A big thank you to Maharashtra CM and State Disaster Management Authority, Maharashtra for granting my request to allow teachers and non-teaching staff involved in assessment work for Std Xth to travel on local trains for official purposes," Varsha Gaikwad tweeted on June 17. According to the minister, the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai will act as the coordinating officer to collect information on all these teachers and non-teaching staff. Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021: State Govt Announces Evaluation Criteria.

The Deputy Director of Education will also arrange level 2 passes and distribute them to teachers and non-teaching staff through the SMS facility. The Maharashtra government has asked all teachers and non-teaching staff teachers involved in the evaluation of class 10 or SSC exams to attend schools. The SSC exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Therefore, performance of the class 10 students will be assessed based on their performance in classes 9 and 10. Of the 100 marks, 50 will be based on the class 9 performance. The remaining 50 marks will be divided into two parts - 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments. The results are likely to be declared in July.

