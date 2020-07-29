29 Jul, 11:15 (IST) Where and How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared today, at 1:00 pm. Once declared, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will be made available on the official websites of MSBSHSE. Students can visit mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to check the marks online. Aside from the official websites, the SSC result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.How to Check SSC Result 2020? Visit the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2020’ Click on the link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your Maharashtra board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Over 17 lakh students will get their Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today, July 29. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 10 SSC board exam results 2020 today at 1:00 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their Maharashtra SSC result 2020 online at the official website; mahresult.nic.in. To qualify the MSBSHSE class 10 board exams, students will have to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. As it is almost time for the board to announce the class 10 result 2020, in this article, we bring you Maharashtra SSC result 2020 live news updates. As and when the MSBSHSE class 10 board exam results will be announced, we will keep updating this blog for students’ easy access to check marks online.

The SSC exams in the state were held from March 7 to April 1, and the practical examinations were held between February 15 and March 4. However, the last paper, Geography could not be conducted, and it was cancelled because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In addition, MSBSHSE also cancelled the exams for vocational subjects which are conducted for children with special needs.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will be made available on the official websites of MSBSHSE. Students can visit mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to check the marks online. Aside from the official websites, the SSC result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

The SSC result 2020 can also be accessed through SMS services. To check the Maharashtra class 10 board exam results via SMS, students need to type MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2020’ Click on the link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your Maharashtra board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

MSBSHSE usually declares the result in the month of May to June. However, because of the pandemic, the evaluation process of answer scripts was delayed, and so the announcement of the board exam results. In case students are not satisfied with their marks scored in the SSC board exams, they can apply for revaluation and rechecking, the process of which shall begin soon.