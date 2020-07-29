The wait for class 10 students is finally over. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is ready to announce the SSC result 2020 today, July 29. If reports are to be believed, the MSBSHSE 10th board exam result 2020 is expected to be released at 1:00 pm. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their marks online at the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in. To check the MAH SSC Board Exam Result 2020, students will have to submit their roll numbers, as given in the SSC admit card. Along with the official website, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 can be checked on other sites as well, the details of which are provided below in this article.

More than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC board exams in the state this year. The board exams were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which eventually delayed the evaluation and result announcement. Because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it is likely that students may receive the SSC original mark sheets in the digital format this year. However, nothing as of now has been officially confirmed. As the SSC result, 2020 will be declared today; candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check marks online.

Websites to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will be made available on the official websites of MSBSHSE. Students can visit mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to check the marks scored online. Aside from the official websites, the SSC result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

The SSC result 2020 can also be accessed through SMS services. To check the Maharashtra class 10 board exam results via SMS, students need to type MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2020’ Click on the link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your Maharashtra board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The Maharashtra board had already declared the HSC 12th result 2020 on July 16. This year, 90.66% of students qualified the class 12 board exams in the state. Girls have performed better, securing 93.88% as compared to boys who scored 88.04% pass percentage.

