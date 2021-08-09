New Delhi, August 9: The registration and application process of Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 has begun on Monday, August 9. The application for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Aspirants can visit the official portal at megeducation.gov.in to apply for the same. The offline submission of applications for Meghalaya TET 2021 can be made till August 19, 2021 at the centres during office hours on working days. Maharashtra TET 2021 Registration Begins, Students Can Apply Online at mahatet.in.

The Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. As per the official notification, a fee of Rs 800 is applicable for each paper I and paper II for general category and Rs 400 for each paper for ST, SC and OBC candidates. It adds that the candidate's address in the application form should be as per the EPIC. Scroll down to know how to apply for the Meghalaya TET 2021. UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 Declared By Union Public Service Commission At upsc.gov.in; Mains Exam on November 21.

Know How To Apply For Meghalaya TET 2021:

Visit the official website at megeducation.gov.in

On the home page click on the icon for 'Directorate of Educational Research and Training'

A new page will open, here scroll down to the 'Notice Board'

Under 'Notice Board' the link for application form will be available

Click on it and download the application form

Fill the details and submit it at centre

As per the official notification, candidates can submit the application form in the following eight centres during office hours on any working day- DIET, Tura, DIET, Resubelpara, DIET, Baghmara, DIET, Nongstoin, DIET, Thadlaskein, DIET, Nongpoh DIET, Sohra DERT, Shillong.

