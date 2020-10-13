Mumbai, October 13: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Exam 2020 and the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020. While deferring the two exams, the MPSC did not announce new dates to conduct them. MPSC Exam 2020 Postponed; CM Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Meeting to Announce Next Date For The Examination.

The Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Exam 2020 was scheduled for November 1 for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer. The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 was to be held on November 22. MPSC 2020 Prelims Exam Admit Card Released at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket.

The MPSC MES exams were initially scheduled for May. However, they had been postponed due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had deferred the MPSC exams 2020 scheduled for October 11. "The decision has been taken in view of the students’ safety during the Covid-19 pandemic," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said.

Thackeray had said that the new date of the MPSC examination would be announced soon. "I would like to make one thing clear. No one from the existing batch of students will be declared ineligible whenever the examination will be held," he had assured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).