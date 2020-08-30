New Delhi, August 30: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has declined to postpone NEET and JEE 2020 in the national capital. According to reports, L-G Anil Baijal on Saturday dismissed objections raised by the Delhi government and gave his nod for NEET and JEE 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Baijal refused to postpone NEET and JEE during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA). NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) in September. The Delhi government had recommended postponement of the two exams in view of safety of students. "Delhi Chief Minister had also decided against holding JEE and NEET in view of the pandemic. However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams," sources told PTI. NEET, JEE 2020: PM Narendra Modi Did 'Khilone Pe Charcha' Instead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in 'Mann Ki Baat', Tweets Rahul Gandhi.

According to the revised schedule, NEET will be held on September 13, and the JEE from September 1 to 6. A large section of students, parents, teachers and leaders have been seeking to postpone the examination in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the NTA has repeatedly said that it will conduct the exams, assuring that several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Meanwhile, six ministers of opposition ruled states - West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand - have jointly filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its August 17 order declining to entertain pleas seeking postponement of NEET-JEE exams.

