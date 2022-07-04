Mumbai, July 4: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 on July 6. According to Odisha Board officials, the results will be announced at 1 pm.

Students who appeared for the Odisha Class 10th examination can check result on the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. DDA Recruitment 2022: Register For 279 JE And Various Posts in Delhi Development Authority at dda.gov.in Till July 10; Check Details Here.

This year, a total of 5 lakh students took the Odisha Class X exams. The Class 10th examination or Odisha Matric exams were conducted from April 29 to May 7.

Steps to check Odisha Matric Result or Class 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link

Enter with your log in credentials

Your Odisha Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10th Result were declared on June 25. The BSE Odisha Class 10th 2021 exams were cancelled in view of the COVID- 19 cases across the country.

