The wait is over for students at Rajasthan as the educational board has declared the class 10 exam results today. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the 10th board exam results 2020 today, July 28. Students who had appeared in this year’s examinations can now check their marks available online at the official websites rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result 2020 can also be checked on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. This year, 80.63% students qualified the board exams. In this article, we bring you RBSE 10th result 2020 passing percentage and overall statistics.

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Statistics:

Number of students appeared - 118600

Passing percentage - 80.63%

Boys passing percentage - 78.99%

Girls passing percentage - 81%

Where to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020? The Rajasthan board RBSE 10th result 2020 can be checked online and offline as well. To download the class 10 board exam results, students can visit the official websites of RBSE; rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to these sites, the RBSE 10th result 2020 can also be checked on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. The marks can be accessed offline through SMS services. Candidates can type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

RBSE 10th board exams 2020 were disrupted because of the pandemic. The pending papers were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines. Students, in case, are unhappy with their marks scored can apply for rechecking and revaluation, the process of which will be started soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).