New Delhi, December 19: The Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence has released admit cards for the Navik (GD) Coast Guard Examination. The admit cards are released on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can download their admit card on the official website. The official website is -joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. DU LLB Admission 2020: Delhi University Releases Admission List For 3rd Round of Bachelor of Legislative Law at du.ac.in.

The aspirants have to fill their registration number or e-mail Id along with their date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format to download the admit cards. It contains various information such as the date, place and time of examination, test centre name and address. The Navik (DB) admit card can be downloaded till December 25, 2020. Candidates are advised to get the admit cards before the last date. FYJC Admissions in Mumbai: Over 1.86 Lakh Seats Remain Vacant in MMR, Only 13,109 Students Enrolled.

Follow this step-by-step guide to download the Navik (DB) admit card -

Log on to the official Indian Coast Guard website - www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Click on the E-admit card download link or copy past this link in window - https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx

Enter Registration No or Email Id and Date of birth

Enter captcha code appearing on the screen

Click on ‘Get Details’ button

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will be displayed

Click on the download option for downloading E-admit card

The first phase of the recruitment for Navik (DB) Indian Coast Guard is due to start from end of December 2020. It will continue till January 2021. Candidates are advised to take the print out of the admit card for future reference and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

