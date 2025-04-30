International Workers' Day 2025 will be marked on May 1. This annual celebration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. Also known as Labour Day, this celebration is dedicated to understanding the rights and duties of the global workforce, the need for a Workers’ Union, and the history and evolution of workers’ rights across the world. As we prepare to celebrate Labour Day 2025, here's everything you need to know about this day, including how to celebrate it and its significance. International Workers’ Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes and Images To Share on This Important Day.

When is International Workers’ Day

International Workers’ Day 2025 will be marked on May 1. This annual observance has been a common practice across various European countries since the 18th century. On 21 April 1856, Australian stonemasons in Victoria undertook a mass stoppage as part of the eight-hour workday movement. The observance of Workers’ Day on May 1 has been an annual event ever since, which has slowly spread to other countries.

International Workers’ Day 2025 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Workers’ Day is marked with a dedicated theme. The theme for International Workers’ Day 2025 is Social justice and decent work. This theme helps us to go back to the roots of the labour movement and encourages people to understand the need for a balanced and sustainable work schedule that helps enrich people’s lives instead of draining them.

It is interesting to note that while most of the world celebrates Labour Day or ​International Workers' Day on May 1, the celebration of Labour Day, written as Labor Day in the United States is marked on September 1. It signifies the American labor movement in specific and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements in the United States. We hope that International Workers’ Day helps you to speak up for the rights of the workers and labourers in your country and helps them earn a living wage.

