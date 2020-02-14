SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2019–20 Declared: Here's How to Check Score at ssc.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the results for Central Police Organisation (CPO) Paper 1 today, February 14, 2020. Candidates who appeared in the December exam can check the SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019-20 on the official website; ssc.nic.in. The SSC CPO Recruitment exam was held for sub-inspector jobs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant sub-inspectors in CISF. The SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Result 2019-20 is available in pdf format. The scorecard includes roll number, name, gender, category, post applied for and rank. As the results are finally announced, below are the quick steps on how candidates can check their recruitment exam status for SSC CPO Paper 1.

SSC conducted the CPO examination from December 11 to December 13, 2019. The commission later declared officially that it would announce the results for sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exams on February 14, 2020. And as decided, SSC declared the results on the decided date, which is today. SSC CHSL 2019–20 Registration Starts Online at ssc.nic.in: Tier 1 Exam From March 13, Check Important Dates Here.

How to Check SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Result?

Visit the official website; ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, you will find the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam result link.

Follow the instructions and click on the link.

Log in using credentials to get access with the result sheet.

Your SSC CPO Paper 1 exam result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the SSC CPO Paper 1 recruitment exam will next appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round. Those who pass the PET and PST will be called for Paper 2. The Paper 2 qualified candidates will then be called for document verification followed by a medical test for the final shortlist of SSC CPO Recruitment.