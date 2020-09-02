Chennai, September 2: The Tamil Nadu government announced that it has decided to conduct final year exams for college students after September 15, 2020. Higher education minister KP Anbalagan on Tuesday said that all the students appearing for the final year exams will have to write the exams in person. According to a report by Times Now, as many as 4 lakh students will appear for the Tamil Nadu final year exams in arts, science, and other courses.

The report further adds that the exam date sheet and the details of exam centers would be available to all the appearing students soon. The decision by the state government of Tamil Nadu to conduct the final year exams in person is unusual as many universities have decided that the exams to be conducted online owing to the coronavirus pandemic. All Exams Cancelled, Except Final Semester in View of COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami.

A statement issued by the Education Minister stated that the final semester exams for students in state universities and polytechnic colleges will be held after September 15. He further said that arrangements are being made for all final year students to write exams in person and urged the students to begin their preparations for the exam. Meanwhile, career consultant Jayaprakash Gandhi was quoted in a TOI report urging the state to give some leverage to final year students by conducting exams online.

