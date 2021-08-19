Chennai, August 19: The application form for various postgraduate programmes (PG) in Tamil Nadu has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday. Candidates who are willing to take the test have to first check the eligibility criteria and can then apply for the same. The candidates have to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)-- tnau.ac.in to apply for the TNAU 2021.

The ones appearing for the TNAU 2021 examination have to make sure that they have a laptop or computer with a stable internet connection as the examination will be held in a remote video proctored mode. Candidates must note that the last date to fill the TNAU 2021 application form is September 30. The TNAU 2021 examination will be held on October 26.

TNAU Admission 2021: How to apply for the exam Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of Tamil Nadu has been released by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) at tnau.ac.in .

. Now you will have to register yourself on the admission portal.

All the important details such as name of the candidate, mobile number, name of the applied programme and email id.

Now click on the ‘Submit’ link.

It is important to know that candidates have to first register themselves in the students' login portal on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) official website to fill the application form. Once successfully registered on the website, students will receive login credentials on their registered mobile number and email id. They have to log in on the website using the credentials and fill the application form by entering the required details, uploading the documents and paying the application fee.

