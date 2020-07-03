Tripura, July 3: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the state Madhyamik, class 10 result today. The total pass percentage was 69.49 percent. Almost 48,994 students appeared in the exams, which was conducted according to the old and new syllabus.

Dipayab Debnath topped the exam by scoring 97.6 percent. Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan and Abhiraj Paul secured 97.4 percent. A total of 26,158 female candidates appeared for the exam and 22,836 boys sat for the TBSE exam. HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Girls Outshine Boys, Samruddhi Bags First Rank, Check Merit List.

Here's how to check online scores:

Visit the official websites tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in Click on the ‘download result link’ Enter registration number, roll number Download the result and keep it for future reference.

The exams started from March 3, but they were disrupted midway due to coronavirus induced lockdown across the nation. As a result of which, the pending papers of both class 10th and 12th exams were cancelled.

