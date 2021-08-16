Agartala, August 16: The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021 admit cards have been released on Monday. The admit cards were released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the board - tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura JEE is scheduled to take place on August 24. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

Along with the admit card, the board has also released COVID-19 guidelines. A self-declaration form is also attached with the hall ticket. Applicants need to fill this self-declaration form containing details of candidates' travel history. Aspirants should reach examination centres two hours before the start of the exam. KCET 2021 Admit Card Released by Karnataka Examinations Authority, Candidates Can Download It on Official Website kea.kar.ac.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the board - tbjee.nic. in.

in. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on Submit.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

It is mandatory for candidates to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the exam. The Tripura JEE is conducted every year for admissions into undergraduate courses, including engineering, agriculture and veterinary. The exam will include four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths. This year, the Tripura JEE will be conducted on a single day instead of two days.

