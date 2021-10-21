Hyderabad, October 21: The TS CPGET 2021 result also known as the Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests result, has been announced today, October 21. The entrance exam was conducted by Osmania University. Candidates can check the TS CPGET 2021 scores online by visiting the official website tscpget.com. The TS CPGET 2021 exam was held to help students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities of Telangana.

Candidates must note that to download TS CPGET rank cards, candidates will have to visit the exam website and log in using their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

How To Download TS CPGET 2021 Result

Candidates have to visit the official website tscpget.com to check and download the TS CPGET 2021. On the homepage, click on the link that shows to download the rank card Now enter the roll number and other required information and then click on Submit Your TS CPGET 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download the rank card for future reference.

As per the official notification, the TS CPGET is conducted for admission to programmes like MA, MSc, MCom, PG diploma among other courses that are offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities and affiliated colleges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).