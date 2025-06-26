Bitcoin price today, on June 26, 2025, is trading at USD 1,07,641.31 at 3:11 AM IST, showing a slight increase from USD 1,07,490.30 recorded on June 25 at 8:44 PM IST. It highlights a positive move for the cryptocurrency, which had recently dropped below the USD 1,00,000 mark. The price recovery signals growing market confidence as Bitcoin edges closer to its all-time high seen last month. It reached USD 1,10,029.88 on June 10, not far from its record of USD 1,11,332.88 set on May 23. If this upward trend continues, Bitcoin may soon get close or even cross its previous peak of this month. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 26, 2025: JSW Energy, Jio Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)