  • Lifestyle
    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Planning To Attend Odisha’s Chariot Festival? Travel Guide for First-Timers To Plan a Trip to Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Planning To Attend Odisha’s Chariot Festival? Travel Guide for First-Timers To Plan a Trip to Puri
  • Viral
    ‘Work for Your Crorepati Bosses!’ Shark Tank India’s New TV Promo Hilariously Mocks CEOs and Takes a Jibe at Hustle Culture, Viral Video Roasts ‘Toxic’ Corporate Scene (Watch) ‘Work for Your Crorepati Bosses!’ Shark Tank India’s New TV Promo Hilariously Mocks CEOs and Takes a Jibe at Hustle Culture, Viral Video Roasts ‘Toxic’ Corporate Scene (Watch)
  • Festivals
    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath
  • Videos
    Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry
    • Close
    Search

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath

    These vibrant chariots towering and intricately carved are pulled by thousands of devotees using long ropes in a display of devotion and humility. The journey takes the deities from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the home of their aunt, where they stay for a few days before returning.

    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath
    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Ratha Yatra, or the Festival of Chariots, is one of the most iconic and spiritually charged events in the Hindu calendar, particularly associated with the sacred city of Puri in Odisha. Celebrated during the bright fortnight of Ashadha (June-July), this grand occasion honours Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 starts on June 27. Unlike most temple deities, who remain hidden in sanctum sanctorums, the Jagannath trio is ceremoniously brought out once a year, placed in majestic wooden chariots, and paraded through the streets for all to behold and worship. To celebrate Puri's chariot festival, we bring you Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 greetings, Odisha Rath Yatra messages, quotes and WhatsApp wishes that you can share with Rath photos, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

    These vibrant chariots towering and intricately carved are pulled by thousands of devotees using long ropes in a display of devotion and humility. The journey takes the deities from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the home of their aunt, where they stay for a few days before returning. The chariot procession is a spectacle of faith and joy, with music, dancing, chanting of the Hare Krishna mantra, and people offering prayers and flowers along the path. The pulling of the chariots is considered deeply auspicious, believed to cleanse sins and bring divine grace to the devotees. As you observe Rath Yatra 2025, share these Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 greetings, Odisha Rath Yatra messages, quotes and WhatsApp wishes.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Jagannath Enrich Every Aspect of Your Life. Sending You and Your Family Heartfelt Wishes for a Blessed Rath Yatra.

    Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry
    Close
    Search

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath

    These vibrant chariots towering and intricately carved are pulled by thousands of devotees using long ropes in a display of devotion and humility. The journey takes the deities from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the home of their aunt, where they stay for a few days before returning.

    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Greetings: Share Odisha Rath Yatra Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Wishes With Rath Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath
    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Ratha Yatra, or the Festival of Chariots, is one of the most iconic and spiritually charged events in the Hindu calendar, particularly associated with the sacred city of Puri in Odisha. Celebrated during the bright fortnight of Ashadha (June-July), this grand occasion honours Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 starts on June 27. Unlike most temple deities, who remain hidden in sanctum sanctorums, the Jagannath trio is ceremoniously brought out once a year, placed in majestic wooden chariots, and paraded through the streets for all to behold and worship. To celebrate Puri's chariot festival, we bring you Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 greetings, Odisha Rath Yatra messages, quotes and WhatsApp wishes that you can share with Rath photos, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

    These vibrant chariots towering and intricately carved are pulled by thousands of devotees using long ropes in a display of devotion and humility. The journey takes the deities from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the home of their aunt, where they stay for a few days before returning. The chariot procession is a spectacle of faith and joy, with music, dancing, chanting of the Hare Krishna mantra, and people offering prayers and flowers along the path. The pulling of the chariots is considered deeply auspicious, believed to cleanse sins and bring divine grace to the devotees. As you observe Rath Yatra 2025, share these Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 greetings, Odisha Rath Yatra messages, quotes and WhatsApp wishes.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Jagannath Enrich Every Aspect of Your Life. Sending You and Your Family Heartfelt Wishes for a Blessed Rath Yatra.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Joy, Strength, and Success on Jagannath Rath Yatra.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Culmination of Your Hardships Pave the Way for Abundance, Triumph, and Bliss To Grace Your Life. Wishing You a Fulfilling Celebration.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Rath Yatra, Let Us Unite in Reverence for the Grandeur of Lord Jagannath.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Jagannath Enrich Every Aspect of Your Life. Sending You and Your Family Heartfelt Wishes for a Blessed Rath Yatra.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Joy, Strength, and Success on Jagannath Rath Yatra.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Culmination of Your Hardships Pave the Way for Abundance, Triumph, and Bliss To Grace Your Life. Wishing You a Fulfilling Celebration.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Rath Yatra, Let Us Unite in Reverence for the Grandeur of Lord Jagannath.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones on This Sacred Occasion of Rath Yatra.

    More than just a religious festival, Ratha Yatra represents the spiritual concept of God stepping out to meet humanity, making himself accessible to all. It reflects inclusiveness, love, and the idea that divinity belongs to everyone, regardless of caste, status, or creed. Across the globe, especially in cities with large Vaishnavite or ISKCON communities, Ratha Yatra is celebrated with similar enthusiasm and reverence. The festival is a reminder of the Lord’s compassion and his willingness to journey into the hearts of his devotees, offering blessings, joy, and liberation.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Annual Jagannath Rath Yatra Devi Subhadra Festivals And Events Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes Jagannath Rath Yatra Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings Jagannath Rath Yatra HD Images Jagannath Rath Yatra HD Wallpapers Jagannath Rath Yatra Images Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Messages Jagannath Rath Yatra Staus Jagannath Rath Yatra Wallpapers Jagannath Rath Yatra WhatsApp Messages Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes Lord Balabhadra Lord Jagannath Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri Odisha Rath Yatra Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Rath Yatra 2025 Rath Yatra 2025 Date
    You might also like
    National Work From Home Day 2025 Quotes: Share Fun Sayings, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Keep You Positive and Value Remote Working WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Rath Yatra, Let Us Unite in Reverence for the Grandeur of Lord Jagannath.

    Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

    WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones on This Sacred Occasion of Rath Yatra.

    More than just a religious festival, Ratha Yatra represents the spiritual concept of God stepping out to meet humanity, making himself accessible to all. It reflects inclusiveness, love, and the idea that divinity belongs to everyone, regardless of caste, status, or creed. Across the globe, especially in cities with large Vaishnavite or ISKCON communities, Ratha Yatra is celebrated with similar enthusiasm and reverence. The festival is a reminder of the Lord’s compassion and his willingness to journey into the hearts of his devotees, offering blessings, joy, and liberation.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Annual Jagannath Rath Yatra Devi Subhadra Festivals And Events Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes Jagannath Rath Yatra Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings Jagannath Rath Yatra HD Images Jagannath Rath Yatra HD Wallpapers Jagannath Rath Yatra Images Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Messages Jagannath Rath Yatra Staus Jagannath Rath Yatra Wallpapers Jagannath Rath Yatra WhatsApp Messages Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes Lord Balabhadra Lord Jagannath Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri Odisha Rath Yatra Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Rath Yatra 2025 Rath Yatra 2025 Date
    You might also like
    National Work From Home Day 2025 Quotes: Share Fun Sayings, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Keep You Positive and Value Remote Working
    Festivals & Events

    National Work From Home Day 2025 Quotes: Share Fun Sayings, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Keep You Positive and Value Remote Working
    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and Goddess Durga Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
    Festivals & Events

    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and Goddess Durga Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images of Goddess Durga and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival
    Festivals & Events

    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images of Goddess Durga and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival
    National Work From Home Day 2025 Quotes: Share Fun Sayings, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Keep You Positive and Value Remote Working
    Festivals & Events

    National Work From Home Day 2025 Quotes: Share Fun Sayings, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Keep You Positive and Value Remote Working
    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and Goddess Durga Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
    Festivals & Events

    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes and Images for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and Goddess Durga Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images of Goddess Durga and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival
    Festivals & Events

    Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images of Goddess Durga and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival
    Campa Cola-Owned by Reliance Faces Backlash Over Hurting Religious Sentiments Across Country for Allegedly Using Religious Imagery Related to Lord Jagannath in Ads
    News

    Campa Cola-Owned by Reliance Faces Backlash Over Hurting Religious Sentiments Across Country for Allegedly Using Religious Imagery Related to Lord Jagannath in Ads

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    nasser hussain
    500+K+ searches
    sebastian vettel
    200+K+ searches
    texmaco rail share price
    200+K+ searches
    vancouver vs san diego fc
    200+K+ searches
    global civil ipo gmp
    1000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel