TS Intermediate Board Exam 2020: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Inter Year Admit Card Likely to Release by February 28 at bie.telangana.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the annual board examination for class 11 and class 12 in March, 2020. Before the commencement of the TS Intermediate Board Exam 2020, TSBIE will release the 1st and 2nd Inter Year Admit Card. As per the latest update, the TSBIE Intermediate Admit Card 2020 is expected to be released by February 28 at the official website; bie.telangana.gov.in. However, it is important to note that the board has not made any official statement of the Admit Card release. Once released, the candidates will be able to download from the site mentioned above. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 Scheduled For Wednesday Amid Violence in North East Delhi.

According to TSBIE board exam 2020 schedule, the class 11 or 1st year Inter exams will start from March 4, while the 2nd year examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 5, 2020. Apart from the TSBIE website, the Telangana Board will also release the hall tickets at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

How to Download TS Intermediate Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website; bie.telangana.gov.in .

. Once uploaded, the board will activate the TS Intermediate Admit Card download link on the homepage.

Enter your required details and submit.

Your TS Intermediate Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

In case of any misinformation on the admit card, students are advised to immediately alert the TSBIE board and request for the necessary correction. According to the latest media reports, a total of 10 lakh students will appear for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations. The intermediate exams will be conducted at around 1,300 centres across 31 districts in Telangana.

TSBIE has also given an exam locator application that is available on Google Play Store. This will help students to locate their centre before the examination. All they need to do is download the app and enter their hall ticket number.