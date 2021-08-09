Srinagar, August 9: The admit card for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has been released. The examination will be held for various posts of the Health and Medical Education Department. The admit card for the recruitment exam can be downloaded on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts will be held from August 17 to 24, 2021. The Candidates can access the Admit Cards from the official website by entering the application form number and Date of Birth. Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official site of JKSSB on jkssb.nic.in to download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 online.

to download the JKSSB Admit Card 2021 online. On the website, search for 'JKSSB Admit Card 2021' link and click on it.

Enter the login details and then click on submit.

The JKSSB Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit card for future reference.

Acording to reports, if a candidate is unable to find the admit card, he/she must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of the claim before August 12, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).